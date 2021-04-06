Delhi's daily Covid-19 caseload records another spike, crosses 5,000-mark

The national capital's Covid-19 trajectory reached a red zone on Tuesday after the daily cases rose sharply past 5,000-mark in what has been termed as the fourth wave of infections.

A total of 5,100 fresh infections in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 685,062 and 17 new fatalities pushed the toll to 11,113 in the city-state.

