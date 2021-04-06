Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi's daily Covid-19 caseload records another spike, crosses 5,000-mark
Delhi's daily Covid-19 caseload records another spike, crosses 5,000-mark

A total of 5,100 fresh infections in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 685,062 and 17 new fatalities pushed the toll to 11,113 in the city-state.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 08:00 PM IST
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, file photo, a woman without a mask walks in a crowded market selling toys in New Delhi, India. (AP)

The national capital's Covid-19 trajectory reached a red zone on Tuesday after the daily cases rose sharply past 5,000-mark in what has been termed as the fourth wave of infections.

A total of 5,100 fresh infections in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 685,062 and 17 new fatalities pushed the toll to 11,113 in the city-state.

