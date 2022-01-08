Delhi’s daily Covid cases rise to 20,181, positivity rate nears 20%

In yet another daily hike, Delhi reported more than 20,000 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday, pushing the overall tally to reach 1,526,979, according to the daily bulletin by the state health department. The positivity rate has now climbed to 19.6 per cent, the health department data also showed.

The city has now a total of 48,178 active cases. According to the data, seven others lost their lives to the viral disease and the death toll now stands at 25,143.

A total of 1,02,965 tests were conducted the previous day, including 79,946 RT-PCR ones, while the rest were rapid antigen ones.

Nearly, 1,586 patients are admitted to hospitals, with 375 patients on oxygen support. Out of 375 patients, 27 are on a ventilator. As of Saturday evening, the city has as many as 9227 containment zones across the city, the data also showed.

Covid-19 cases in Delhi are growing exponentially as the country is hit with the third wave of the pandemic. The jump in cases also comes as the highly transmissible Omicron variant which was first found in South Africa, is spreading across Indian states.

During the height of the second wave of the pandemic, Delhi had logged 28,395 cases in the highest-ever single-day tally on April 20 last year, according to official figures.

Though the cases are rising, the daily death is still below alarming levels. In December last year, a total of nine deaths took place in Delhi. While in November there were seven related fatalities, according to official data. Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.