Delhi's lone transgender candidate secures 85 votes in Kalkaji, CM Atishi's seat

PTI |
Feb 09, 2025 02:28 AM IST

Rajan Singh contested on an Aam Janta Party (India) ticket from Kalkaji, which was won by AAP leader and Delhi chief minister Atishi.

Rajan Singh, the lone transgender candidate in the Delhi Assembly elections, secured 85 votes from the Kalkaji constituency, while 556 people opted for NOTA, according to Election Commission data.

File Photo: Transgender candidate Rajan Singh, running independently for the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat, arrives to file nomination for Lok Sabha Elections, in New Delhi. (Hindustan Times)
File Photo: Transgender candidate Rajan Singh, running independently for the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat, arrives to file nomination for Lok Sabha Elections, in New Delhi. (Hindustan Times)

Singh (27) contested on an Aam Janta Party (India) ticket from Kalkaji, where Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Chief Minister Atishi won the election, defeating BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes.

The number of None Of The Above (NOTA) votes in the constituency was relatively high, as Kalkaji had a total of 13 candidates.

Kalkaji has a total of 1,94,515 registered voters - 1,06,893 male voters, 87,617 female voters, and five transgender voters.

The BJP emerged as the leading party, winning 44 seats and leading in eight others, while AAP secured 21 seats and is ahead in four more in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
