Delhi’s temperature set to drop further, air to improve: IMD

The air quality of Delhi deteriorated marginally on Tuesday morning, with the average hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am recorded at 394, in the "very poor" zone.

The AQI in Delhi on Monday was 372, categorised as "very poor", a minor increase from 347 the previous day, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the air quality early warning system under the Union ministry of earth sciences, there will be northwesterly winds of around 10 kmph blowing on Tuesday and of 15 to 20 kmph on Wednesday, which will help disperse pollutants and improve the city’s air.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department said that the temperature in Delhi is likely to fall by 1-2 degrees as the wind direction is to change again from easterly to north-westerly. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 8 degrees Celsius.