Delhi's Uttam Nagar tense over Holi clash killing, CM Rekha Gupta assures action

The action comes a day after various Hindu political outfits had staged protests and allegedly torched two vehicles.

Police officers said that double-layer and triple-layer barricades were set up, and are being manned by police and paramilitary staff. They said that some people also vandalised the house of the accused on the day, and that they are investigating all allegations. “We have also called people of both communities and appealed to them to maintain peace and order in the area. Apart from this, we also appeal to the people not to pay attention to rumours and not to support those who create trouble,” deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said.

The Delhi Police on Saturday completely barricaded the Hastasal Colony in Uttam Nagar, where a 26-year-old man was killed during clashes between two families from different communities on Holi. Delhi ministers also visited the family of the victim, and assured them of a fair probe by the police.Police said they also added sections of the SC/ST Act to the murder FIR.

In a post on X, chief minister Rekha Gupta said, “The administration has been given clear and strict instructions to immediately arrest all those involved in this crime and ensure the strictest and swiftest action against them in accordance with the law. The administration has been given clear and strict instructions to immediately arrest all those involved in this crime and ensure the strictest and swiftest action against them in accordance with the law.”

Around 10.30pm on Wednesday, an 11-year-old girl from a Hindu family threw a water balloon from her terrace while celebrating Holi, but the balloon burst on the road and splashed a woman from the Muslim community, leading to an altercation between the two families.

Tarun Kumar, 26, who was returning home after playing Holi around 11pm, was allegedly waylaid by the accused, said the police, adding he was attacked with bats, sticks and stones, leading to his death.

A senior police officer, speaking anonymously, said that the families have known each other for five decades. “It’s not entirely a communal issue. The families have always fought over garbage, water, parking and other petty issues. They also get into physical fights and then sort out the issues later. We are still investigating from all angles,” the officer said.

DCP Singh said that so far, six persons have been arrested in the case and one minor has been apprehended.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family said they were not satisfied with Delhi Police probe and demanded a probe by central agencies.

Memraj, Tarun’s father, said “I’ve lost my son and I want answers from the police but nobody is talking to me for two days. They are doing an inquiry but haven’t even shared who all they arrested. I want justice for my son. We want a CBI inquiry. On Friday night, I even went to the police station but they kicked me out. When we went outside the station, local police started lathi-charging the protesters. They even hit me with batons.”

He said, “My son was attacked by at least 15-20 people and most of them are roaming free. Who is police arresting?”

DCP Singh said that police have already arrested the accused within a day and are making arrangements for security.

Meanwhile, Delhi social welfare minister, Ravindra Indraj Singh, and health and family welfare minister, Pankaj Kumar Singh, on Saturday met the family of the deceased.

Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “We met the family of the victim...Delhi Police is doing a fair probe in the matter. We will also provide the family with monetary compensation. I had a conversation with the joint commissioner of police, and appropriate action is being taken. We will ensure that all accused face legal action.”