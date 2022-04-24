Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Democracy has penetrated the grassroot in Jammu and Kashmir,' says PM Modi
india news

'Democracy has penetrated the grassroot in Jammu and Kashmir,' says PM Modi

PM Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since 2019 move on Article 370. 
PM Modi addresses an event in Palli, Jammu. (Twitter- BJP) 
Published on Apr 24, 2022 01:34 PM IST
BySwati Bhasin | Edited by Swati Bhasin

In Jammu and Kashmir, democracy has penetrated the grassroot level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he visited the union territory for the first time since the scrapping of the Article 370 by the government in 2019. “I want to tell the youth of Jammu and Kashmir that the hardships your parents and grandparents had to live with, you will never have to live such a life, we will prove this to you,” the prime minister assured.

Addressing an event in Palli, PM Modi further said: “This time Panchayati Raj Day - being celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir - marks a big change. It is a matter of pride that democracy has penetrated the grassroot levels… that’s why here I am interacting with panchayats across the country.”

The prime minister further underlined that the union territory is set to “write a new story of development”. During seven decades of independence, private investment of only 17,000 crore was recorded by J&K while this figure has reached 38,000 crore now, it was underlined during the event.

“When I speak about 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', our focus is on connectivity and bridging distances. Our aim is to provide all-weather connectivity to J&K. Be it democracy or development, today Jammu and Kashmir is setting a new example. New dimensions of development have been created in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 2-3 years,” the prime minister further insisted.

PM Modi’s visit to the union territory came after J&K saw two terror attacks in 48 hours. On Friday, a CISF security personnel was killed when terrorists attacked a bus in J&K’s Sunjwan.

Two Jaish terrorists were later gunned down; they were linked to the incident.

On Saturday, a terror attack was reported from Kulgam were two more Jaish terrorists were shot dead. Security was tightened across J&K over the incidents and PM Modi’s visit.

The prime minister has launched projects worth 20,000 crore during his visit.

