Home / India News / 'Democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests,' PM Modi tweets on violence at US Capitol

‘Democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests,’ PM Modi tweets on violence at US Capitol

Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat, occupying the symbol of American democracy and forcing Congress to briefly suspend the session to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

india Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 08:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he is distressed to see news about the violence at the US Capitol. He also said that democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests.

“Distressed to see news about rioting and violence. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests,” PM Modi tweeted.

Click here for live updates of US Capitol violence

Police evacuated lawmakers and struggled for more than three hours after the invasion to clear the Capitol of Trump supporters, who surged through the hallways and rummaged through offices in shocking scenes of chaos and disorder.

Meanwhile, one woman lost life after being shot during the mayhem, Washington police said. The FBI said it had disarmed two suspected explosive devices.

The violence at the US Capitol was culmination of months of divisive and escalating rhetoric around the November 3 election, with Trump repeatedly making false claims that the vote was rigged while refusing to concede. He has also s worked over the last two months to convince his supporters to help him overturn his loss.

(With agency inputs)

