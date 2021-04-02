Home / India News / Denial of information grossly improper, says CIC
india news

Denial of information grossly improper, says CIC

Digital rights advocacy group Internet Freedom Foundation sought information under the RTI Act on the consultations conducted before drafting the Personal Data Protection bill around three years ago
By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Central Information Commission office. (File photo)

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has called the electronics and information technology ministry’s denial of information about comments related to the public consultation on the Personal Data Protection Bill “grossly improper”.

Information commissioner Vanaja Sarna, in an order dated March 25, directed the concerned officer to revisit the application. It added in case the ministry cannot justify the right grounds to withhold the information, the details should be made public.

The direction is to be complied with within 15 days from the date of receipt of the order.

Digital rights advocacy group Internet Freedom Foundation sought information under the Right To Information (RTI) Act on the consultations conducted before drafting the bill around three years ago. “We will keep persisting for transparency around the Data Bill,” the foundation tweeted on Friday.

A ministry official said they’ll look into the order.

Also Read | SC raps Centre over delayed reply to RTI plea

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

No lockdown in Delhi, situation not as serious as before, says Kejriwal

Assam tries to deport Rohingya girl, Myanmar refuses to accept

News updates from HT: JP Nadda hits out at Congress over poll alliance

In post-Covid-19 Bihar, kidney transplants pick up amid fears of infection

A joint parliamentary committee was set up in 2019 to review the bill. The panel first received an extension till the winter session last year. It then received an extension till the first week of the second half of the budget session last month.

The bill covers the cross-border transfer of data and the use of personal data by government and private companies. Provisions of the bill related to localisation of data within the country and curbs on data sharing across borders have come in for criticism from global technology companies.

In October last year, Sarna also pulled up three ministry officials for denying information regarding those involved in the process to setup the Aarogya Setu mobile application. The ministry later ordered action against the officers responsible for the evasive response over the creation of the indigenous Covid-19 contact tracing app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP