Home / India News / Dense fog over Punjab and east UP; snowfall reported in J&K
india news

Dense fog over Punjab and east UP; snowfall reported in J&K

Moderate to dense fog was observed in some pockets over Haryana, Saurashtra & Kutch and north Rajasthan and shallow to moderate fog was observed over Delhi and West Utter Pradesh
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:16 AM IST
School children cross a railway track on a cold foggy morning in Patiala, on Wednesday, February 10. (PTI)

Dense to very dense fog is observed in many pockets over Punjab and over East Uttar Pradesh according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Moderate to dense fog was observed in some pockets over Haryana, Saurashtra & Kutch and north Rajasthan and shallow to moderate fog observed over Delhi and West Utter Pradesh.

Amritsar, Patiala, Gorakhpur recorded visibility of less than 25 m, Lucknow 50 m, Ganganagar, Hisar, Bahraich, Varanasi (Babatpur), Nalia 200 m and Delhi Safdarjung, Delhi Palam, Bareilly, Sultanpur, Purnea and Bangalore Hindustan Airport 500 m each.

Also Read | Scientists suggest early Indian monsoon forecasts could benefit farmers

The lowest minimum temperature over plains of northwest India recorded on Wednesday was 6.5 degrees C recorded at Sikar (Rajasthan). No major change is likely in temperatures over NW India in the next 3-4 days according to IMD. There will be largely dry weather over the region.

Rain and snowfall occurred at several places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday. This was due to a Western Disturbance which was impacting the western Himalayas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP