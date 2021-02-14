IND USA
A Delhi metro runs during a foggy morning, in New Delhi. ANI photo
A Delhi metro runs during a foggy morning, in New Delhi. ANI photo
Dense fog recorded over Haryana, Punjab and UP

  • Delhi recorded a min temp of 8.6 degree C, 2 degrees below normal on Sunday.
By Jayashree Nandi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:15 AM IST

Dense to very dense fog was recorded over parts of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning, according to the weather department.

Amritsar, Patiala, Ambala and Bareilly recorded visibility of less than 25 meter each at 5.30 am; Naliya, Rajkot and Hisar recorded visibility up to 200 meter each; while Delhi (Palam), Purnea and Alipore recorded 500 meter visibility.

Under the influence of a feeble western disturbance, isolated rainfall/snowfall is likely over Uttarakhand during February 14 to 16, according to the weather bulletin.

Due to a trough or an area of low pressure in lower-level easterlies, light rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely over the southern parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, south Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during February 16 to 17; and isolated hailstorm is expected over east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on February 17.

Delhi recorded a min temp of 8.6 degree C, 2 degrees below normal. The capital city recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Also Read: Delhi’s temp could cross 30°C, while air quality worsens this week: Experts

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "very poor" category on Saturday. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 331 at 6 pm, according to the air quality and weather forecasting system, SAFAR.

SAFAR has predicted the AQI to be around 343 on Sunday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

