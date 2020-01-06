Depression drives woman to kill child, commit suicide in Jabalpur, say cops

india

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 23:57 IST

Reeling under depression after death of her husband and mother and her brother going missing, a 32-year-old woman allegedly killed her 3-year-old child and then committed suicide in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday night, police said Monday.

Ranjhi police station in charge Neera Verma said, “The deceased Vandana Singh who stayed with her father after her husband’s death two years back used a scarf to kill her daughter before hanging herself from the ceiling. When her father Avatar Singh returned from the market he broke the main door after his daughter didn’t open the door, to find the two dead.”

The police officer said, “Though any suicide note has not been recovered from the house, prima facie it appears to be a case of murder and suicide by the woman. Her mother passed away on Saturday only. Her husband had died about two year ago and her brother went missing about a year back.”

He said the two bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation was on to ascertain the cause of death and also if there was any foul play.