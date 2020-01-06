e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / India News / Depression drives woman to kill child, commit suicide in Jabalpur, say cops

Depression drives woman to kill child, commit suicide in Jabalpur, say cops

Police said that although no suicide note was found, it appears to be a case of murder and suicide by the woman.

india Updated: Jan 06, 2020 23:57 IST
Monika Pandey
Monika Pandey
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Jabalpur
The woman was said to have been depressed after the death of her husband and mother and the disappearance of her brother.
The woman was said to have been depressed after the death of her husband and mother and the disappearance of her brother. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Reeling under depression after death of her husband and mother and her brother going missing, a 32-year-old woman allegedly killed her 3-year-old child and then committed suicide in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday night, police said Monday.

Ranjhi police station in charge Neera Verma said, “The deceased Vandana Singh who stayed with her father after her husband’s death two years back used a scarf to kill her daughter before hanging herself from the ceiling. When her father Avatar Singh returned from the market he broke the main door after his daughter didn’t open the door, to find the two dead.”

The police officer said, “Though any suicide note has not been recovered from the house, prima facie it appears to be a case of murder and suicide by the woman. Her mother passed away on Saturday only. Her husband had died about two year ago and her brother went missing about a year back.”

He said the two bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation was on to ascertain the cause of death and also if there was any foul play.

tags
top news
Thousands of students across country take to streets in support of JNU
Thousands of students across country take to streets in support of JNU
Trump says Iran will ‘never’ have nukes; puts Iraq on notice
Trump says Iran will ‘never’ have nukes; puts Iraq on notice
Got vital clues, say Delhi cops on Crime Branch probe in JNU violence
Got vital clues, say Delhi cops on Crime Branch probe in JNU violence
‘Iron rods, hammers and organised attack’: JNUSU president recounts violence
‘Iron rods, hammers and organised attack’: JNUSU president recounts violence
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
Didn’t see ‘tukde-tukde’ gang when I studied in JNU: Jaishankar
Didn’t see ‘tukde-tukde’ gang when I studied in JNU: Jaishankar
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
Why university students have finally found a voice | Opinion
Why university students have finally found a voice | Opinion
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali KhanRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news