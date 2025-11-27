Bareilly , Authorities in western Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly division comprising Bareilly, Badaun, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur districts are set to launch a major exercise to identify foreign nationals living illegally in the region, a senior official said on Thursday. Detention centres for illegal immigrants to be set up in western UP districts: Official

Divisional Commissioner Bhupendra S Chaudhary has directed district magistrates in the Bareilly division to set up temporary detention facilities where identified illegal immigrants will be housed until the verification is complete, and they are deported to their native countries as per procedure.

The move follows Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent directive to district administrations to identify, detain and deport illegal immigrants residing across Uttar Pradesh.

Chaudhary said several Bangladesh nationals are suspected to be working in brick kilns, factories and other establishments in the region by posing as residents of Assam or West Bengal, and even in possession of Indian documents. Their language and mannerisms have raised suspicion, he said.

Chaudhary said, "To aid identification, linguistic experts from Tripura will be called, if needed. Local Bengali-speaking residents will also assist in the verification process," the officer added.

Bareilly district officials and police have begun ground-level checks to identify illegal immigrants.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said any person found with fake Aadhaar, voter ID or other forged documents will face criminal action. Cross-checking of suspicious individuals identified during a special verification drive earlier this year will also be undertaken.

Bareilly police, during a two-month-long operation in June, had identified several suspected individuals living in slums and nomadic settlements. Over ten Bangladesh nationals were confirmed to be illegally residing in the district.

In August, three Bangladesh-origin sisters were arrested from the Premnagar area for allegedly residing with forged documents.

In another instance, a Bangladesh national living under a fake identity was arrested.

