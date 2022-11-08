Dev Diwali in Kashi, Guru Purab revelry in Delhi: PM Modi shares pics on Twitter

As the country continues to soak in the festive spirit with Guru Purab and Dev Deepawali being celebrated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared pictures to mark the occasions. Photographs Rows of lamps (diyas) decorated in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi and him attending a programme in Delhi on the eve of Guru Purab, which marks the birth anniversary of Sikh guru Guru Nanak, adorned PM Modi's Twitter feed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Delhi, PM Modi addressed devotees who had gathered for a programme commemorating Guru Nanak. "Participated in the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji," PM Modi said on Twitter. "On the eve of Guru Purab, addressing a programme in Delhi recalling Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji," he wrote alongside a video of him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further, sharing pictures of Varanasi - where lakhs of diyas were lit up - the Prime Minister tweeted, “Dev Diwali is special and Dev Diwali in Kashi is even more memorable. Have a look at these magnificent pictures from the eternal city of Kashi…”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the occasion of Dev Deepawali, the city of Varanasi, known for the Kashi Vishwanath temple, was illuminated with 10 lakh diyas on the banks of river Ganga, HT reported. A 3D projector mapping show and 20 heavy-duty laser projectors for displaying colourful images on the Varanasi Ghats were organised.

Dev Deepawali is a Hindu festival celebrated to commemorate Lord Shiva's victory over the demon Tripurasura; thus, it is also known as Tripurotsav or Tripura Purnima.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Purab, is one of the most important festivals in Sikhism, commemorating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first of the ten Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism. Guru Nanak Dev is credited with laying the groundwork for the Sikh religion and bringing enlightenment to the world. The festival celebrates his life, accomplishments, and legacy. On this day, the Gurudwaras hold Akhand Path, a 48-hour non-stop recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}