Guru Nanak birth anniversary: Chandigarh PGIMER’s OPDs closed on Nov 8
Published on Nov 08, 2022 05:53 AM IST
The out-patient department (OPD) services at PGIMER, Chandigarh, will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Guru Nanak birth anniversary.
However, all emergency services at the hospital will remain functional as per routine.
