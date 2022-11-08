Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Guru Nanak birth anniversary: Chandigarh PGIMER’s OPDs closed on Nov 8

Published on Nov 08, 2022 05:53 AM IST

An illuminated Gurdwara Nada Sahib in Panchkula on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on Monday. (Sant Arpra/HT)
An illuminated Gurdwara Nada Sahib in Panchkula on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on Monday. (Sant Arpra/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The out-patient department (OPD) services at PGIMER, Chandigarh, will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Guru Nanak birth anniversary.

However, all emergency services at the hospital will remain functional as per routine.

