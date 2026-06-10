Deve Gowda says bond with PM not tied to Rajya Sabha seat: ‘No leader matches Modi’

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday asserted that his relationship with PM Narendra Modi was not linked to a Rajya Sabha seat and would continue irrespective of whether he remained a member of the Upper House or not.

The BJP announced Prof M Nagaraja as its Rajya Sabha candidate, instead of Gowda, whose party Janata Dal (Secular) is the saffron party's ally.(BJP )

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The two leaders' relationship was as a personal bond forged over the last decade, the JD(S) supremo said.

Gowda's remarks come in the backdrop of the Congress slamming the BJP, ally of the JD(S), for not nominating the former PM to the Rajya Sabha once again, and instead naming its own party nominee to the Upper House.

BJP overlooks ally Gowda for RS seat

On June 8, the BJP announced Prof M Nagaraja as its Rajya Sabha candidate, instead of Gowda, whose party Janata Dal (Secular) is the saffron party's ally. The move evoked curiosity on how Gowda and his party JD (S) would react.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing a press conference here amid speculation over the JD(S) not seeking a Rajya Sabha berth, the 93-year-old party patriarch said he had no regrets over not continuing in the Rajya Sabha and rejected suggestions that his association with Modi was driven by political considerations. His present term in the RS ends later this month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing a press conference here amid speculation over the JD(S) not seeking a Rajya Sabha berth, the 93-year-old party patriarch said he had no regrets over not continuing in the Rajya Sabha and rejected suggestions that his association with Modi was driven by political considerations. His present term in the RS ends later this month. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "People of this state and this country should not think that my relationship with Modi depends on a Rajya Sabha seat," Gowda said. JD(S) had no reason to seek a berth {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "People of this state and this country should not think that my relationship with Modi depends on a Rajya Sabha seat," Gowda said. JD(S) had no reason to seek a berth {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Stating that he had welcomed Union Minister and his son H D Kumaraswamy's declaration that the JD(S), with only 18 MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly, would not seek a Rajya Sabha seat, Gowda said there was no reason for the party to insist on a berth when the BJP, with 63 legislators, could comfortably secure one. How Gowda-Modi ties evolved {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stating that he had welcomed Union Minister and his son H D Kumaraswamy's declaration that the JD(S), with only 18 MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly, would not seek a Rajya Sabha seat, Gowda said there was no reason for the party to insist on a berth when the BJP, with 63 legislators, could comfortably secure one. How Gowda-Modi ties evolved {{/usCountry}}

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Recalling his interactions with Modi, Gowda said the relationship between the two leaders evolved after the latter became Prime Minister in 2014 despite their differences in the past.

"In 2014, when Modi won 282 Lok Sabha seats and could have formed a government on his own, he still chose to form the NDA government along with allies," Gowda said.

He noted that he had strongly criticised Modi over the Godhra issue (Gujarat riots) when the latter was Chief Minister of that state but said their association had grown over the years.

"But after he became Prime Minister, our relationship developed. That relationship over the last 10 years was not built for the sake of a Rajya Sabha seat. It is a personal bond," he added.

'No leader can compete with Modi'

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Seeking to clarify his position, the former PM stressed that people should not be under the mistaken impression that his relationship with Modi has ended because he is no longer a Rajya Sabha member.

Emphasising his support for Modi's leadership, Gowda said he had consistently backed the Prime Minister for the work undertaken during the past decade.

"Under all circumstances, I have stood with Prime Minister Modi because of the work he has done during the last 10 years for the all-round development of the country," he said.

Gowda credits Modi

The former Prime Minister said he did not see any contemporary leader capable of matching Modi's stature.

"India is a vast country with a population of 145 crore people and many challenges. I do not think there is any other leader today who can compete with Modi. Let us be frank," he said.

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Gowda credited Modi with strengthening the economy, enhancing India's defence capabilities and raising the country's international profile.

"Internationally too, Modi is recognised as a major leader, It is not only within India. He enjoys considerable stature abroad as well. There is no other leader who has risen to that level," he said.

The nonagenarian leader said he remained committed to strengthening the JD(S) in Karnataka despite his advancing age and physical limitations.

He also said he would continue participating in party activities, local body election preparations and public affairs as long as his health permitted.

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