Fadnavis, Maharashtra CM for 2nd time, tells BJP workers ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 17:15 IST

BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, who became the Maharashtra CM for second time in a row after a surprise early Saturday morning oath ceremony, while greeting workers outside party office in Mumbai said “Modi hai toh mumkin hai,” as reported by new agency ANI.

“We will provide a stable government. Modi hai toh mumkin hai,” said the second time chief minister.

Minutes after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as chief minister, PM Modi tweeted his congratulations to him and his deputy and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar.

“I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra,” PM Modi tweeted.

In a stunning turn of events from last night when NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced that Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray will be the CM face of Sena-NCP-Congress combine in Maharashtra, the state woke up to the news of BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis taking oath alongside NCP’s Ajit Pawar.

The state of Maharashtra was placed under President’s rule on November 12 after no party could claim the numbers required to form a government.

The Sena, which was BJP’s pre-poll alliance partner, broke ranks over the issue of rotational chief ministership. Uddhav Thackeray then made the lone Sena minister, Arvind Sawant, in the union cabinet to resign. Thereafter, the Sena got in talks with the NCP and the Congress. Thackeray’s rare call to party chief Sonia Gandhi set the ball rolling in the Congress camp and subsequently the talks over the government formation in the financial capital of the country among the ideologically divergent parties gathered pace.