Devendra Fadnavis' Konkan tourism push amid India-Maldives row

In the midst of the India-Maldives controversy, Maharashtra deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, took to social media to encourage citizens to explore the Konkan region. “When you #ExploreIndianIslands, don’t miss out visiting Konkan and get mesmerised by one of the greatest examples of architectural prowess of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj..." Fadnavis wrote along with pictures of the Konkan region(X/Devendra Fadnavis)

Taking to X Fadnavis posted on Tuesday, “When you #ExploreIndianIslands, don’t miss out visiting Konkan and get mesmerised by one of the greatest examples of architectural prowess of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Sindhudurg Fort to India's first integrated Scuba diving School MTDC’s Indian Institute of Scuba Diving and Aquatic Sports (IISDA) (PADI) at Tarkarli Beach with breathtaking view and experience of the grand Arabian Sea.”

Fadnavis's remarks followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the Lakshwadeep islands, where he posted picturesque photos clicked during his stay in the union territory.

In the first week of January, PM Modi posted pictures from his visit to Lakshadweep on X. He wrote, "Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people."

"For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list. During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was!" he added.

Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna, reportedly made a derisive and disrespectful remark about PM Modi during his visit to the Indian island cluster in a now-deleted post. Another leader Abdulla Mahzoom Majid said “Targeting the Maldives so explicitly isn't diplomatic.”



Following an outrage and a strong protest by New Delhi, Male distanced itself from the ministers' remarks, calling it ‘personal opinions’. Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid were suspended by the Mohammad Muizzu government.