Devendra Fadnavis rejects opposition's 'delay' charge, says most portfolios finalised

In the first press conference after being sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday dismissed opposition's allegation that there had been a delay in government formation. Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra for the third time on Thursday.(ANI)

Fadnavis on Thursday took as the Maharashtra CM for the third time at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, while Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as his deputies.

Listing example of previous such instances, the CM said in 2004 there was a delay of about 12 to 13 days and in 2009, there was a delay of around 9 days.

"We will have to understand that when there is a coalition government, many decisions have to be taken. In a coalition government, consultation has to be done on a very large scale. We have done that consultation, and we have almost finalized the portfolio as well; there is some left, we will do that as well," Fadnavis added.

The Mahayuti government is a collaboration between the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party. The NDA group achieved a massive victory in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, bagging 235 of the 288 seats.

Fadnavis' remark on delay comes after the opposition slammed the NDA for the delay in government formation, saying that it was an insult to the people of the state and the electoral process.

'Only roles have changed'

Further, the chief minister affirmed that the way the Mahayuti government worked for the state's development in the last 2.5 years, it will continue to work in the same way.

Fadnavis said they will not stop now, adding that the goal and speed is the same, "only our roles have changed". "We will take decisions for the betterment of Maharashtra. We want to complete the works that we mentioned in our manifesto," he said.

Notably, Fadnavis swapped offices with Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde in this new government.

After days of intense suspense over who will take the top chair in the Maharashtra government, Fadnavis' name was confirmed for the post earlier this week. Meanwhile, the question over whether Shinde will take oath as the deputy chief minister continued till D-day.

Just hours before the swearing-in ceremony, Shiv Sena confirmed that its chief will take oath as Fadnavis' deputy.

'Will provide stable government'

Stating that the people want a stable government, Fadnavis said that is exactly what his administration will provide over the next five years.

He said that both Shinde and Pawar are with him, adding that they will stay and work together. "We will continue the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana'," he added.

Fadnavis further noted that the mandate of people in the elections reflects their expectations and love, saying that he is feeling the pressure of their hopes.

The CM informed that the Cabinet will hold a special session on December 7 and 8, following which they will elect the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker. "The Governor will address on December 9," he added.

In terms of Cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation, Fadnavis said that who will get what ministry will be decided by him, Shinde, and Ajit Pawar together.

He said that the portfolio decision is in the final stage. "The work of the ministers in the previous government is being assessed and further decisions will be taken on that basis," Fadnavis added.