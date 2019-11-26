Devendra Fadnavis addresses media after Ajit Pawar’s resignation

india

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 15:35 IST

Devendra Fadnavis to address media after Ajit Pawar’s resignation

The Supreme Court Tuesday ordered floor test for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday to prove his majority in the House saying there is a “possibility of horse trading” in case of delay.

As a month has elapsed after the declaration of results of the Assembly elections it is “incumbent upon the court to protect the democratic values” for which “immediate floor test” is the “most effective mechanism” to curtail unlawful practices such as horse trading as well as to avoid uncertainty and to effectuate smooth running of democracy by ensuring a stable Government, it said. The apex court asked Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to appoint a pro-tem speaker and ensure that all the elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday itself by 5:00 PM for paving the way for floor test.