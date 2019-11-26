e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

Devendra Fadnavis addresses media after Ajit Pawar’s resignation

india Updated: Nov 26, 2019 15:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.(PTI)
         

Devendra Fadnavis to address media after Ajit Pawar’s resignation

The Supreme Court Tuesday ordered floor test for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday to prove his majority in the House saying there is a “possibility of horse trading” in case of delay.

As a month has elapsed after the declaration of results of the Assembly elections it is “incumbent upon the court to protect the democratic values” for which “immediate floor test” is the “most effective mechanism” to curtail unlawful practices such as horse trading as well as to avoid uncertainty and to effectuate smooth running of democracy by ensuring a stable Government, it said. The apex court asked Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to appoint a pro-tem speaker and ensure that all the elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday itself by 5:00 PM for paving the way for floor test.

tags
top news
Devendra Fadnavis addresses media after Ajit Pawar’s resignation
Devendra Fadnavis addresses media after Ajit Pawar’s resignation
‘Ajit Pawar has resigned and is with us’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
‘Ajit Pawar has resigned and is with us’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Ahead of Maharashtra trust vote tomorrow, all BJP MLAs to meet at 9 pm
Ahead of Maharashtra trust vote tomorrow, all BJP MLAs to meet at 9 pm
‘BJP’s game over’: NCP leader tweets after Supreme Court ruling
‘BJP’s game over’: NCP leader tweets after Supreme Court ruling
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
Yogi Adityanath’s pet dog Kalu is an online sensation
Yogi Adityanath’s pet dog Kalu is an online sensation
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
Chirag Paswan: Mandate for BJP-Sena, not BJP-Ajit Pawar | On The Record
Chirag Paswan: Mandate for BJP-Sena, not BJP-Ajit Pawar | On The Record
trending topics
HTLS 2019IBPS Clerk Admit CardMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukoneWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News