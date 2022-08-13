Devendra Fadnavis's 'kite-flying' jibe on critics on portfolio distribution

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday gave a sharp reply to the critics who have been criticizing the state government over distribution of portfolios after a month-long delay in the cabinet expansion. Eighteen ministers were added earlier this week to the Maharashtra cabinet, which had just chief minister Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis as members for around 40 days.

"You keep yourself busy in kite-flying, we will allocate the portfolios and it will be done soon,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

His remark came soon after Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi - who has been taking potshots at Shinde and Fadnavis ever since the Uddhav Thackeray government collapsed - launched a fresh dig at the Maharashtra cabinet

“The unconstitutional government in Maharashtra is collapsing under its own weight of contradictions and expectations,” she tweeted.

“MLAs not sworn in as ministers are angry, those who took oath as ministers are still without portfolios. Maharashtra suffers. Rebel in haste, repent at leisure,” she further said.

While the state cabinet has 43 berths, as of now nine leaders from the BJP and nine leaders of the Shinde camp have been sworn in in a balancing act.

The Shinde camp has about 50 MLAs - including independents- in the state assembly while the BJP has 106 MLAs. However, the Shinde-Fadnavis government has been treading cautiously as it expands the cabinet to also meet expectations of the rebels who quit the Team Uddhav Thackeray.

Both the leaders have visited Delhi multiple times to discuss the mattter with top BJP leadership.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON