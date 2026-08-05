Devendra Mahto, student leader on hunger strike in Jharkhand, drinks water on call with Wangchuk | Watch

Amid intensifying protests against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday urged student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 2, to at least drink water.

On a video call with Devendra Mahto in Ranchi, Sonam Wangchuk said that giving up water on top of a hunger strike is tantamount to suicide. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to Mahto, who is staging the strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, over a video call, Wangchuk said giving up water on top of a hunger strike is tantamount to suicide.

Mahto listened to Wangchuk's request and drank water on the third day of his fast. To be sure, the student revealed that he sat on a 'Satyagraha' on July 25 and began an indefinite hunger strike on August 2.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand students go on hunger strike as CJP's Abhijeet Dipke backs protests: What the row is about

Additionally, five other people, under the banner of the JPSC, JSSC Reforms Manch, sat on an indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Jivan Kumar, the spokesperson of the JPSC, JSSC Reforms Manch, said, "Our five friends, including two women, went on hunger strike from Tuesday night to press for our demands." Wangchuk-Mahto's video call {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jivan Kumar, the spokesperson of the JPSC, JSSC Reforms Manch, said, "Our five friends, including two women, went on hunger strike from Tuesday night to press for our demands." Wangchuk-Mahto's video call {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Fellow protesters held up Mahto's head as he spoke to Wangchuk over a video call.

Mahto told Wangchuk: "...We have been on Satyagraha since July 25. I sat on an indefinite hunger strike on August 2. I was extremely exhausted -- it was a critical time. My mother is also tired of this protest. Papers have been leaking here (Jharkhand) for 26 years...Yesterday, the doctor warned that if I didn't take water, I would have to be admitted to the hospital."

In response, the climate activist requested Mahto drink some water, saying that "this is tantamount to suicide."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"You need some time, but it could 2-3 weeks as well, and I hope that the government will understand and make the right decision," Wangchuk added.

After his call with Wangchuk, Mahto told reporters he will consume water and salt but won't eat anything till the time the Jharkhand government listens to the protesters.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Wangchuk was recently on a hunger strike for 26 days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar as he, the Cockroach Janta Party and students protested the NEET paper leak.

He was shifted to a hospital for treatment after his health condition deteriorated. Wangchuk broke his fast after the Centre assured him that all the protesting students' demands would be met.

What's happening in Ranchi?

Students and job aspirants have been on a sit-in protest in Jharkhand's capital since last month, against alleged irregularities and paper leaks in recruitment exams.

Protesters are seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged irregularities in exams conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

They have alleged that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government was trying to "whitewash" the issue by handing over the probe to the CID.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Private agency TDPL, which conducts some of the exams, is also under the scanner for the alleged irregularities.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said his government was serious about the concerns raised by the protesting job aspirants, adding that a decision would be taken at an appropriate time.

ALSO READ | ‘Until the govt orders CBI probe…’: Protesting students' ultimatum amid exam irregularities agitation in Ranchi

"With close scrutiny and complete seriousness, decisions addressing their demands and queries will be announced at the appropriate time. I am confident that the protesters will be reassured," he told reporters in Ranchi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

So far, Jharkhand Police's CID has arrested 14 people in connection with the allegations, while the JPSC postponed the Combined Civil Services Mains Examination, scheduled from July 25 to 27. An official cited "unavoidable circumstances" for the delay, news agency PTI reported.

Former JPSC chairman L Khiangte has also been questioned by the CID four times since July 28. The probing agency has raided 18 locations across Ranchi, Palamu, Hazaribagh, Bokaro, and Dhanbad as part of its investigation into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment exams.

CJP backs Ranchi protests

The Cockroach Janta Party has also extended support to the Ranchi protests. On Wednesday, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the movement will go to Jharkhand in support of the protesting students.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"We will definitely go to Jharkhand, we will stand with them and support their every demand in the agitation," Dipke told reporters in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

CJP's protest, which lasted for more than a month at Jantar Mantar, resulted in Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister and the Centre providing an assurance that no action would be taken against the protesting students.

(with inputs from PTI, ANI)