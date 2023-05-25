Submit revival plan for sustainable operations in 30 days, DGCA tells Go First

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked Go First to submit a comprehensive revival plan for sustainable operations in 30 days, the regulator said on Thursday. Aircraft of Go First parked at the Delhi airport. (PTI)

The cash-strapped airline, which abruptly stopped operations on May 3, earlier submitted a response to DGCA’s show cause notice dated May 8 without giving a timeline for the resumption of flights.

The regulator said the airline has requested it may be allowed to use the moratorium period to prepare a comprehensive restructuring plan for restarting operations and present it to DGCA for approvals. Accordingly, the DGCA on Wednesday advised the airline to submit the plan, it said.

“The airline has been asked to furnish, inter-alia, the status of availability of operational aircraft fleet, post holders required, pilots and other personnel, maintenance arrangements, funding/working capital, arrangements with lessors and vendors, etc for a sustainable revival of operations,” the regulator said.

“The revival plan once submitted by Go First will be reviewed by DGCA for further appropriate action in the matter.”

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said the government wants the resumption of flights as soon as possible. He added the government impressed upon Pratt & Whitney, whose alleged failure in supplying engines led to the airline’s bankruptcy, that India needed to have the planes up and running.

Go First filed a voluntary insolvency resolution plea on May 2 and suspended its operations on May 3. It has since suspended operations until May 26.

Travel Agents Federation of India president Ajay Prakash said the airline’s unavailability has led to a gap of 8% between demand and supply. “A one-way fare of a Delhi- Mumbai flight is from ₹9000- ₹16,000, barring a couple of early morning flights. So, the airline shutting down its operations is definitely having an impact on the airfares and this is expected to continue in June, which is the peak season for travel,” he said. “While a few airlines are operating some additional flights, it is not easy to fill in the gap.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha LM Tripathi I am a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. I track the aviation and railways ministry. I also write on travel trends. I cover the beats at the national level for the newspaper. Before being in Delhi, I have worked as a journalist in Mumbai as well. My hobbies include trekking and travelling. ...view detail