DGCA issues advisory for volcanic ash activity

The country’s civil aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has issued an urgent operational advisory to airlines and airport operators after volcanic ash activity was detected in the Muscat Flight Information Region (FIR) and adjoining areas, warning that the activity poses a potential safety risk to aircraft operating in the region. The regulator has instructed flight crew- both cockpit and cabin, as well as dispatchers to ensure strict avoidance. (Representative file photo)

A Volcanic Ash Advisory has been issued, along with an ASHTAM- a special aviation alert issued as a type of NOTAM to caution pilots about hazardous volcanic conditions.

The DGCA, on Monday evening, asked all Indian aviation operators to brief personnel on the Operations Manual - Volcanic Ash, ensuring strict compliance with established procedures.

The regulator has instructed flight crew- both cockpit and cabin, as well as dispatchers to ensure strict avoidance of published ash-affected areas and flight levels. It has also called for necessary adjustments to flight planning, routing, and fuel requirements based on the latest advisories.

Any suspected encounter with volcanic ash including engine performance fluctuations or cabin smoke/odour must be reported “immediately”, the regulator has said.

Flight dispatch teams have been directed to continuously monitor updates to Volcanic Ash Advisories, NOTAMs, and meteorological data.

Issuing the “urgent operational advisory” for volcanic ash activity over Oman, DGCA has told airlines to avoid affected altitudes and regions as per the latest guidance.

“Modify dispatch procedures, flight planning, and operational minima where applicable. Conduct post-flight engine and airframe inspections for any aircraft operating near affected areas,” the advisory stated.

“Suspend or delay operations to impacted airports if conditions deteriorate,” it further advised.

As part of safety risk assessment and management, airlines must activate internal risk-management processes such as monitoring for engine anomalies, tracking cabin smoke/odour events, and continuously assessing weather changes that could alter ash dispersion, it stated. They must also ensure compliance with aircraft manufacturer instructions and ICAO volcanic ash guidance material.

Airport operators, meanwhile, have been asked to closely monitor the situation as well.

“If volcanic ash affects an airport of operation, the operators may advise immediate inspection of runways, taxiways, and aprons to be conducted. Airport operations may be restricted or suspended based on contamination and cleaning procedures must be completed before resuming movements,” the advisory said.

Monitoring of volcanic ash clouds must be ensured “24×7”, DGCA has instructed, using satellite imagery, Volcanic Ash Advisory bulletins, and meteorological data.

“Operators are advised to stay updated with evolving Ash Movement Forecasts, which are being released at frequent intervals. You are requested to disseminate this information to all relevant operational departments and ensure strict compliance until further notice,” it added.