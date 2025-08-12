DGCA issues notice to IndiGo over ‘non-qualified’ simulator use to train pilots

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to IndiGo for using “non-qualified simulators” to train 1,700 pilots operating to three airports, citing scrutiny of records and email replies from the airline. IndiGo did not respond to a request for comments on the notice. (HT PHOTO)

“...it has been found that Category C (Critical) airfield training for flight crew (approximately 1700 (PIC & First Officers) was conducted using non-qualified simulators,” said the notice, a copy of which HT has seen, issued on Monday.

It said the review of the simulator training data showed several Full Flight Simulators (FFSs) used for training, testing, or checking for airfields such as Kozhikode, Leh, and Kathmandu were not qualified or approved for the specific airport models, as required under mandatory Civil Aviation Rules (CAR).

The notice referred to non-qualified airfields and detailed the location where they were used to train the pilots in command and first officers. It added that issues were recorded in 20 simulators. The notice said two each in Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad, five each in Greater Noida and Gurugram, and four in Bengaluru were not qualified to operate on the three airports.

The notice said the IndiGo director (training) was responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable civil aviation requirements. “...it has been observed that you have failed to ensure the use of appropriately qualified simulators for training related to Class III (critical) airports, in violation of the...CAR provisions,” the DGCA said. “...show cause within 14 days of receipt of this notice as to why action should not be taken against you for the lapse under the provisions of the Aircraft Rules and CAR.”

The regulator said that it would presume that the airline had nothing to submit in defence in case it fails to respond within 14 days. “..ex parte action shall be initiated against you as per rules.”

IndiGo did not respond to a request for comments on the notice.