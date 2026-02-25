DGCA pulls up charter flight operators, issues safety warning

India’s aviation regulator issued a sweeping safety warning to charter flight operators on Tuesday after a decade of accident data exposed systemic failures across the sector: pilots overruled by commercial pressure, crews flying in dangerous weather, and training deficiencies. Security personnel carry out search operations at the crash site near Chatra's Kasariya Panchayat in Simaria block of Jharkhand, where a Redbird Airways air ambulance enroute Delhi from Ranchi crashed on February 23, killing all seven onboard. (ANI Video Grab)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued the warning at a high-level meeting on Tuesday with more than 300 representatives of non-scheduled operator permit (NSOP) holders, according to three officials who spoke to HT on condition of anonymity. The DGCA subsequently confirmed the meeting in an official statement.

The warning follows a comprehensive review of accident data from the past decade, which “identifies non-adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs), inadequate flight planning, and training deficiencies as the primary causes of aircraft accidents in the sector”.

The regulator also warned it will step up random checks of cockpit voice recorder (CVR) audits and cross-verify ADS-B data, fuel records, and technical logs to detect unauthorised operations or the “falsifying” of data.

The DGCA has been conducting safety audits of NSOPs and helicopter operators since earlier this month following a string of incidents. These include the January 28 crash of a Learjet 45 that killed former Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar in Baramati. On Monday, a chartered plane carrying a burns patient from Ranchi to Delhi crashed minutes after take-off, killing all seven on board.

The regulator called out what it noted were instances of the undermining of pilot authority. In aviation, the pilot-in-command (PIC) has the final say on whether to fly. The DGCA reaffirmed that the PIC’s decision to divert, delay, or cancel a flight for safety reasons is final and must be respected by operators without commercial consequences.

“The DGCA warned of heavy monetary penalties and said it would not hesitate to shut down operations if safety standards are not met,” one of the officials said.

The DGCA also flagged crews not adhering to weather minima — the minimum conditions for visibility, wind speed, and cloud altitude required for safe flight — and noted that weather-related accidents are often the result of poor judgment rather than weather unpredictability. Operators have been mandated to establish real-time weather update systems.

Pilots found violating flight duty time limitations (FDTL) or attempting to land below mandatory safety minima may face licence suspensions of up to five years, the regulator said. Operators failing to meet compliance standards face penalties and potential suspension of licences or permits.

The DGCA also said accountable managers and senior leadership will be held personally responsible for systemic non-compliances. “Safety lapses cannot simply be blamed on pilots,” the statement said.

The regulator has also intensified oversight of the NSOP fleet. Measures include increased random audits. Under-logging of defects or flight details will not be spared, a fourth official told HT.

The DGCA will additionally conduct enhanced airworthiness checks for older aircraft and whenever an aircraft changes ownership. NSOPs that run their own maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities will face audits; those found deficient will be required to outsource maintenance to approved organisations.

In a transparency measure, NSOPs will be required to publish critical safety information on their websites — including aircraft age, maintenance history, and pilot experience. “This ensures that customers are fully informed about the standards of the aircraft they charter,” the regulator said.

The DGCA also plans to publish safety rankings of all non-scheduled operators on its own website.