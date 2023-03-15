Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DGCA to constitute panel to hear plea against Shankar Mishra’s flying ban

ByRicha Banka
Mar 15, 2023 04:40 PM IST

Mishra, who is out on bail, was arrested in January for allegedly urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger in the business class of a New York-New Delhi Air India flight in November

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday told the Delhi high court that it will constitute an appellate panel within a week to hear Shankar Mishra’s appeal against the four-month ban on him from flying for allegedly urinating on a fellow passenger on an Air India flight.

The submission was made as the court was hearing Mishra’s plea for the constitution of the committee under the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) to hear his appeal.

Justice Prathiba M Singh noted DCCA’s submission and posted the matter for further hearing on March 23. In his plea, Mishra sought expeditious constitution of the panel in accordance with CAR for unruly passengers.

The plea said the ban order suffers from factual and legal infirmities and completely misunderstands the physical layout of the aircraft and premises.

