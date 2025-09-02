Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

DGCA grants clearance to SATS Airport Services

ByNeha LM Tripathi, New Delhi
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 05:42 am IST

DGCA grants safety clearance to AISATS for the first time, enhancing ground handling safety in India, now the second APAC country to implement this framework.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Monday, granted safety clearance to Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt. Ltd. (AISATS) for the first time, ahead of the Singapore prime minister’s visit.

DGCA grants clearance to SATS Airport Services
DGCA grants clearance to SATS Airport Services

The regulator said that it has reinforced its commitment to strengthen Safety Management Systems (SMS) and enhance regulatory oversight in ground handling operations across India.

With this, India has become the second country after Malaysia in the APAC region to implement such a comprehensive framework in alignment with ICAO guidance, the DGCA said. With increasing traffic, larger aircraft, faster turnarounds, and multiple service providers, DGCA has mandated safety clearance for all operators.

The DGCA said that AISATS received this clearance after a rigorous evaluation of its SMS, risk controls, reporting mechanisms, training, and infrastructure.

The Safety Clearance was handed over to AISATS at DGCA Headquarters in New Delhi.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / DGCA grants clearance to SATS Airport Services
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On