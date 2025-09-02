The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Monday, granted safety clearance to Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt. Ltd. (AISATS) for the first time, ahead of the Singapore prime minister’s visit. DGCA grants clearance to SATS Airport Services

The regulator said that it has reinforced its commitment to strengthen Safety Management Systems (SMS) and enhance regulatory oversight in ground handling operations across India.

With this, India has become the second country after Malaysia in the APAC region to implement such a comprehensive framework in alignment with ICAO guidance, the DGCA said. With increasing traffic, larger aircraft, faster turnarounds, and multiple service providers, DGCA has mandated safety clearance for all operators.

The DGCA said that AISATS received this clearance after a rigorous evaluation of its SMS, risk controls, reporting mechanisms, training, and infrastructure.

The Safety Clearance was handed over to AISATS at DGCA Headquarters in New Delhi.