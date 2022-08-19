DGPs in border states should keep watch on demographic changes: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said all border states’ police chiefs should keep a watchful eye on the demographic changes taking places in their respective areas, as he stressed on national security being the priority, people familiar with the development said.

Shah was speaking at the concluding session of the two-day National Security Strategies (NSS) Conference 2022.

According to an official cited above, Shah said: “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has tried to change the nature of DGP (director general of police) annual conference since 2014 and we see that we have been successful in finding solutions to many problems (related to national security)”.

“All states should give top priority to issues related to national security; this is the fight for the future of the country and youth, for which we have to fight together, in one direction and win at any cost,” Shah was quoted as saying in the session.

“The home minister said that the DGPs of border states should keep a watchful eye on the demographic changes taking place in border areas. It is the responsibility of the Directors General of Police of states to bring down all technical and strategic information in their states, especially in the border districts,” an official of the home ministry said, asking not to be named.

Shah lauded the success achieved by security forces in terms of internal security, including battling terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir, various extremist groups in the North-east and Left-wing extremism, a second officer said on condition of anonymity.

Shah said a system has been developed for the first time in the country in the form of National Automatic Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), which “we should percolate down to the grassroots level”.

“It is not enough to just catch a consignment, it is very important to completely uproot the drugs network and get to the bottom of its source and destination. We should make detailed analysis of the best investigated cases of every state,” said the second officer, quoting Shah.

A third officer said Shah also touched upon making good use of 5G technology to strengthen the security system.

“The basic principle of a modern intelligence agency should not be “Need to know”, but “Need to Share” and “Duty to Share” because we will not get success unless the approach changes. Along with technology, we should also give equal thrust to the use of human intelligence,” Shah was quoted as saying by the third officer.

During the two-day conference, around 600 officers discussed various issues including counterterror and counter-radicalisation, challenges of Maoist overground and front organisations, cryptocurrency, counter-drone technology, cyber ​​and social media surveillance, protection of islands, ports, emerging challenges due to 5G technology, demographic changes and growing radicalisation in border areas as well as drug trafficking.

