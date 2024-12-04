Dhankhar accuses Opposition of shedding ‘crocodile tears’ for farmers

Rajya Sabha chairperson and vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday objected to the Opposition’s demand to raise the issue of farmer protest, claiming they were doing so to “politicise” the issue. He dubbed the demand as “crocodile tears,” prompting a section of Opposition leaders to walk out. Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar. (PTI)

As soon as the House convened, Dhankhar said he could not accept notices for discussion to raise issues ranging from the cyclone in Tamil Nadu, farmers, allegations against the Adani Group, and violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal.

The Opposition demanded that the farmers’ demands for minimum support price (MSP) should be met and the issue discussed in Parliament. Even as the Opposition persisted with its demand, Dhankhar said the Opposition was only politicising the issue and creating drama. “The interest of the farmers would not be served by crocodile tears... farmers are the last priority [for the Opposition].”

He added that none of the notices filed under Rule 267 pertained to farmers’ issues since the beginning of the Winter session.

Aam Aadmi Party and Congress lawmakers then gathered near the Well of the House, raising slogans. Congress members referred to Dhankar’s comments on Tuesday asking Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan if any promise had been made to farmers and why it had not been fulfilled.

Congress member Pramod Tiwari said the government should be asked questions about the deaths of farmers during the farmer protest against the farm bills that were later repealed. He said the government has not delivered on its MSP promise.

As Opposition lawmakers continued to raise slogans, Dhankhar told Tiwari, “In the future, I will keep in mind that your assurance was a strategy, and it is not appreciated. I allowed you on the assurance that you would conform to decorum and discipline.” Lawmakers of the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Trinamool Congress, and Left parties then staged the walkout.

Demanding transparency in MSP, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has announced a march to Delhi on December 6.