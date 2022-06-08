Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Anurag Thakur unveil book on President's speeches

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the book on President Kovind's speeches will enrich public discourse. Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur called the President's speeches a part of India's heritage. 
Union ministers Anurag Thakur and Dharmendra Pradhan.
Published on Jun 08, 2022 09:32 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Union education, skill development and entrepreneurship minister Dharmendra Pradhan and union information & broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday released a books titled 'Loktantra ke Swar’ and ‘The Republican Ethic’comprising selected speeches of President Ram Nath Kovind. This is the fourth volume of the series featuring the fourth year of Kovind's presidency, the government statement said. "The compilation of speeches by the President of India Shri Ramnath Kovind in his 4th year in office is a good barometer for the state of the nation. This book captures President’s thoughts on varied topics such as public service, ethics, education, aspirations of our youth, contemporary global issues. The book will enrich public discourse and serve as guiding light towards taking India forward in the Amrit Kaal," Pradhan said. 

Information & broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur reiterated that India is undergoing significant transition as the country marks ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and look to leap into the future.

“The speeches of the President of India are part of our heritage – preserving for posterity the vision, the aspirations and the achievements of the nation, reflected in the wise words of our Head of the State. Through his speeches, President has captured the essence and flavour of India in all its hues,” Thakur said.

Thakur lauded the Publication Division of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting successfully completing this assignment and congratulated all stakeholders involved in the process, the government statement read.

“In a very short span of time in office, the President has made a distinct mark in the way he reaches out to the common citizens of this country, touching the chord of emotions, expectations and aspirations of our fellow citizens,” the minister said.

