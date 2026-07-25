Dharmendra Pradhan resignation: AAP calls it victory for democracy, demands education reforms

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday welcomed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, describing it as a "victory for democracy" and claiming it was the result of sustained protests by students and youth demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in the examination system.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National convenor Arvind Kejriwal with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh (Hindustan Times)

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In separate statements, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and senior party leaders said the development reflected the strength of democratic protest and urged the Centre to undertake comprehensive reforms to prevent future paper leaks and improve the education system.

AAP links resignation to student movement

Kejriwal congratulated students and young protesters, saying their movement had compelled the government to act.

"The youth's struggle has finally borne fruit and Dharmendra Pradhan had to resign. This is a major victory for democracy," Kejriwal said.

He claimed that many people had begun to lose faith in democratic institutions because governments were not responsive to public concerns, adding that the resignation demonstrated that governments ultimately have to listen to citizens.

Kejriwal also expressed hope that the Centre would now reform the examination system so that paper leaks do not recur and students are not driven to extreme distress. He reiterated that democracy functions only when governments remain accountable to the people.

Party leaders seek wider education reforms

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that this was only the second occasion in the past 12 years when the Union government had been forced to reverse course after a public movement, comparing it with the farmers' protest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that this was only the second occasion in the past 12 years when the Union government had been forced to reverse course after a public movement, comparing it with the farmers' protest. {{/usCountry}}

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He claimed the resignation of the Education Minister, along with the reported removal of several National Testing Agency (NTA) officials, marked an important victory for students. Singh further alleged that previous protests had largely been met with police action rather than dialogue and said the youth movement should now continue to press for employment opportunities and greater government accountability.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and ex-Education Minister Manish Sisodia described the resignation as the outcome of sustained public pressure rather than a voluntary decision. According to the party, Sisodia said the protests had laid the foundation for a broader movement aimed at long-term education reforms, beginning with stronger safeguards against paper leaks.

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Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai termed the development a victory for student protests, alleging that demonstrators had continued their agitation despite police action and restrictions. Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed the movement had succeeded despite protesters being labelled with various allegations and receiving little political support.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi also welcomed the resignation, calling it a victory for the country's youth and saying it reflected the impact of sustained public mobilisation.

AAP leaders Ankush Narang and Kuldeep Kumar echoed similar sentiments, stating that the episode demonstrated how collective action by young people could compel governments to respond to public demands. The party maintained that the focus should now shift to strengthening the examination system and ensuring greater transparency and accountability in education governance.

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