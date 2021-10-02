Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Dharmendra Pradhan writes to Jagan, Soren on Odia-medium schools’ promotion
india news

In his letter to Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, sought the latter’s intervention for harmonious resolution of issues pertaining to the Odia-medium education in the border villages of the state.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON OCT 02, 2021 01:15 AM IST
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday wrote to chief ministers of Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh, seeking their personal intervention in promoting and “securing” Odia-medium schools in the two states.

In his letter to Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, sought the latter’s intervention for harmonious resolution of issues pertaining to the Odia-medium education in the border villages of the state.

In his letter to Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Pradhan highlighted several issues faced by Odia-medium schools, including lack of teachers proficient in the language, lack of books available in the language and the recent merger of some Odia medium schools with Hindi medium ones

Topics
dharmendra pradhan hemant soren ys jagan mohan reddy
