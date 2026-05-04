Dhubri’s Congress strongman: Wazed Ali Choudhury eyes Birsing Jarua to extend his decades-long legacy

Indian National Congress (INC) senior leader and former minister, Wazed Ali Choudhury, is contesting the 2026 Assam Assembly elections from the newly named Birsing Jarua constituency (formerly part of the South Salmara stronghold). A veteran of Dhubri district politics and a close associate of the late Tarun Gogoi, Choudhury is one of the party’s most enduring faces in the Brahmaputra valley’s minority-dominated belt. Wazed Ali Choudhury (x)

Chowdhury’s 2026 campaign is a battle for consolidation. Having represented Salmara South for multiple terms, he has framed this election as a mission to secure the rights of "Char Area" (river island) residents and to challenge the AIUDF’s influence in the region. On the campaign trail, he has highlighted his past ministerial experience, promising to prioritize erosion control and scientific agricultural support for the flood-prone Birsing Jarua region.

Early Life Born on July 1, 1959, in Birshing Part-II, Dhubri, Wazed Ali Choudhury is the son of the late Abul Kashem Bepari. He is an alumnus of Gauhati University, where he completed his graduation from Ratnapith College in 1987. Before his full-time entry into politics, Choudhury was a successful businessman, a background that helped him build a robust organizational network in Lower Assam. His political journey reached a watershed in 2002 when he was inducted into the First Tarun Gogoi Ministry as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Minorities and Char Area Development.

About Birsing Jarua Constituency Following the 2023 delimitation, Choudhury's traditional base has been restructured into the Birsing Jarua constituency. In his 2026 affidavit, Choudhury declared total assets worth approximately ₹11.34 Crore, including significant commercial building investments in Guwahati and Dhubri town, as well as property in New Delhi. His declaration also highlights a Fortuner Sigma and significant investments in the hospitality sector.

For the 2026 polls, Choudhury is locked in a fierce contest against candidates from the AIUDF and the NDA alliance. His campaign has heavily leaned on his "Pro-Development" record, specifically the expansion of rural health centers and the electrification of remote river islands. If re-elected, he has pledged to advocate for a permanent solution to the bank erosion caused by the Brahmaputra and to establish a specialized Minority Welfare Board sub-office in the district.

Primary Opponents Jibesh Rai (Asom Gana Parishad - AGP): Representing the NDA alliance. The AGP has put up a strong fight in this segment to challenge the Congress’s long-standing dominance in the riverine (Char) areas of Dhubri district.

Amrit Badsha (All India United Democratic Front - AIUDF): The AIUDF remains a significant force in this minority-dominated belt. Badsha is Choudhury’s main rival for the local minority vote, framing the contest as a battle for the true representation of the "Char" people.

What Happened in the Previous Elections? Wazed Ali Choudhury has a long history of representing the Salmara South seat, having won in 1996, 2001, 2016, and 2021. In the 2021 Assembly elections, he secured a massive victory with 1,46,593 votes, defeating his nearest rival from the AIUDF by a margin of over 24,000 votes.

His 2026 affidavit mentions one pending criminal case related to administrative protests (Sections 406/409/420 IPC), though no convictions have been recorded. Polling in Birsing Jarua concluded on April 9, 2026, with a high voter turnout of 87.2%, which Choudhury’s camp has described as a "clear mandate for stability and experience."

(With inputs from local bureaus and ECI affidavits)