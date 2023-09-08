News / India News / Dhupguri bypoll 2023: Results to be declared today; TMC aims to oust BJP

The bypoll to the seat was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Bishu Pada Ray earlier this year

Dhupguri in West Bengal is one of such places that saw a widespread violence during the assembly and local body elections. A scheduled cast-reserved seat, Dhupguri has nearly 50% Rajbanshi and 15% minority population.

A total of 76% of 2.6 lakh eligible voters have exercised their franchise in the election.

A total of 76% of 2.6 lakh eligible voters have exercised their franchise in the election. The assembly seat remained vacant after the death of sitting MLA from Bharatiya Janata Party.

As a Congress-Left alliance candidate, CPI(M)'s Ishwar Chandra Roy has been fielded; the ruling Trinamool Congress has placed Nirmal Chandra Roy; BJP has nominated widow of a CRPF jawan Tapasi Roy in this seat.

At present, the seat is held by the BJP, which will attempt to retain it while checking its erosion in its vote share. TMC aims to oust the BJP from the tribal dominated seat, while CPI(M)-Congress alliance hopes to regain its traditional seat.

The counting of votes will begin from 8 am. central armed police forces and state police personnel are guarding the strong room on the second campus of North Bengal University in Jalpaiguri.

Earlier, CPI(M) alleged largescale rigging during voting and announced a boycott of vote counting.

The by-elections were held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tripura, West Bengal, and Jharkhand on Tuesday.

