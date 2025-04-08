Dialogue can bridge democracies and despotism: SC judge

Supreme Court judge justice Surya Kant on Monday called for nurturing a culture of consensus, stressing that the diversity of thought must be celebrated rather than subdued, and that meaningful dialogue between democrats and despots is not beyond reach -- even if the path is long. Justice Kant underscored that despite the apparent dichotomy between these governance models, areas of mutual interest do exist. (HT PHOTO)

Delivering a keynote on “Despots and Democrats: Does consensus work?” at the Commonwealth Law Conference in Malta, justice Kant reflected on the deepening ideological divide in global politics and the potential for common ground .

“In the intricate tapestry of global politics, the interplay between democratic ideals and despotic governance sparks a debate that is as timeless as it is urgent,” observed justice Kant, noting that the growing interlinking of the global economy has created mutual dependencies between states regardless of their political systems.

He underscored the importance of “mutual respect and understanding” in the pursuit of global solutions, saying: “True consensus requires more than mere agreement. It demands a commitment to mutual respect and understanding.”

Describing democracy as “a beacon of hope for those who dream of participation and representation,” justice Kant said consensus in democratic systems is not just desirable --it is foundational. “It is a process grounded in dialogue, negotiation, and compromise, where power is dispersed and leaders are accountable to the masses.”

In contrast, despotism, he said, is marked by concentration of power and a lack of accountability. “In despotic regimes, control tends to overshadow freedom, and dissent is often quelled. The despot is frequently viewed as the antithesis of democratic ideals.”

Justice Kant underscored that despite the apparent dichotomy between these governance models, areas of mutual interest do exist, ranging from climate change and global health to counter-terrorism and trade.

“It is crucial to identify and respect differences rather than impose one system over another. By focusing on shared challenges, a mutually agreeable framework can be evolved,” he said. To highlight the value of open dialogue, the judge invoked Mahatma Gandhi, noting: “Honest disagreement is often a good sign of progress.”

Acknowledging the hurdles in building consensus, such as entrenched biases, ideological rigidity and the inertia of historical conflict, justice Kant maintained that the effort is worth undertaking. “While the path to consensus is fraught with obstacles, it also brings opportunities for progress,” said the judge, adding that even despotic regimes may come to see the benefits of inclusive governance through such engagement.

“For democrats, engaging with despotic regimes can unveil techniques to mobilise and deploy resources for long-term strategic goals, provided it is approached with caution and sincere intent,” he stated.

Justice Kant called upon global leaders to transcend narrow interests in favour of shared humanity and vision. “The road to consensus between despots and democrats is undoubtedly long and arduous, yet it is not beyond reach. It demands unwavering commitment, profound empathy, and an unshakeable belief in the power of dialogue.”