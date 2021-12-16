Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Did any minister attend Karan Johar's party? BJP leader raises doubt after big Bollywood Covid outbreak

BJP leader Ashish Shelar wrote to BMC seeking CCTV footage of Karan Johar's residence to ascertain who all attended the party which appeared to have become a Covid ‘superspreader’, though Karan Johar and his family members tested negative. BMC said it has not obtained any such footage.  
Karan Johar's house party is on radar after several Bollywood personalities who attended the party tested Covid positive. 
Published on Dec 16, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

After several Bollywood personalities tested positive for Covid-19 in the past few days, after attending a party at director-producer Karan Johar's house, BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Thursday raised doubt over the list of guests who attended Karan Johar's party and asked whether there was any minister at the party. The minister said there is a discrepancy between the statements of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Seema Khan, Sohail Khan's wife. Is it an attempt to hide some names?" the BJP leader asked.

"As per the information shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials with me, Seema Khan did not reveal all the names of people who were present at the dinner at Johar's house. I think it was held on December 8. The names she omitted came to light when Kareena Kapoor was contacted by BMC officials for contact tracing. It raises suspicion about the exact number of people who attended that party," he said.

The minister said he had written to the civic body seeking CCTV footage of the Regency building where Karan Johar stays. The municipality told him that no such footage has been obtained so far.

The film industry is witnessing a major Covid outbreak which started with Kareena Kapoor Khan testing Covid positive. After Kareena, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife) and Seema Khan too tested positive. All of them reportedly attended Karan Johar's party to celebrate 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Karan Johar and his family members, however, tested negative and Johar put out a statement on social media that his house has not become a Covid hotspot.

"My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of god we are all negative! In fact, I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city. Salute to them," Karan Johar said on Wednesday.

The contacts of the four Bollywood personalities have been traced. Kareena Kapoor's maid, Seema Khan's 10-year-old son, Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor have also tested positive.

According to reports, the BMC has requested Karishma Kapoor and designer Manish Malhotra to get tested, as they are in close contact with Kareena Kapoor. Some reports claimed Manish Malhotra also attended Karan Johar's party.

