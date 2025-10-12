Did India ‘allow’ gender ban at Afghanistan embassy event? What the law says | Explained

The controversy over the no-women-allowed press conference at the Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi on Friday is still hitting headlines with the Opposition continuing its attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for the “shocking” move to agree to the ban on female journalists at the presser. The Afghan national flag flies above the Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi on October 11, 2025. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (AFP)

The press conference was organised at the Afghanistan embassy in Delhi following bilateral talks between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Afghanistan's foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Women journalists claimed they were denied entry at the above-mentioned press conference.

Did India 'allow' the ban on women journalists? Amid the backlash, the ministry of external affairs said on Saturday that it had no involvement" in the press interaction held on Friday by the Afghan FM in Delhi.

BJP also responded to criticism by the opposition saying that the press conference happened inside the embassy of Afghanistan, “where the Indian government has no jurisdiction.”

Responding to a post by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on X, a BJP worker, S Jayashankar, wrote, “It is understandable for you to defend this act for your vote bank politics. But blaming it on the Indian government shows that Congress indeed has no moral values. You tend to even insult India as a country to absolve the crimes of Islamic extremism.”

Rahul Gandhi had slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that allowing the exclusion of women journalists from a public forum means “telling every woman in India that you are too weak to stand up for them.”