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Did petrol, diesel prices rise on May 30? Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad

The prices have remained constant after the last hike on May 25, which was the fourth straight hike this month.

Updated on: May 30, 2026 07:19 pm IST
Edited by Sana Fazili
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The fuel prices across the country remained majorly unchanged on May 30, even as the war in the Middle East continues to impact fuel prices globally. The prices have remained constant after the last hike on May 25, which was the fourth straight hike this month.

The Centre increased petrol prices four times this month. (Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times)

The petrol prices on May 25 were raised by Rs. 2.61 per litre and diesel by Rs. 2.71 per litre as state-owned oil marketing companies continued to pass on the impact of surging international crude prices to consumers.

Here is what petrol and diesel prices looked like in major Indian cities on May 30:

CityPetrol price per litreDiesel price (in Rs)
Delhi 102.12 95.20
Mumbai 111.21 97.83
Chennai 108.01 99.78
Kolkata 113.51 99.82
Hyderabad 115.73 103.82
Patna 113.65 99.65
Bengaluru 110.89 98.80
Lucknow 102.04 95.53
Jaipur 112.69 97.78

The report also highlighted India's dependence on energy imports from the Gulf region. It noted that crude oil and petroleum products accounted for 53.9 per cent of India's total merchandise imports from the West Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region in FY26. While the Strait of Hormuz has been closed amid the West Asia conflict, India has so far been able to meet its crude oil requirements through diversified sourcing arrangements.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Did petrol, diesel prices rise on May 30? Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad
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