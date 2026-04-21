Did PM Modi's national address violate MCC? Why 700 citizens have moved EC

More than 700 citizens, including former civil servants, academics, activists and journalists, have written to the Election Commission of India alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during his address to the nation on April 18.

What the complainants wrote?

PM Modi, in his address, spoke about the failure of the 131st Constitutional amendment in the Lok Sabha, calling it a setback for women.(PMO/ANI)

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In a complaint dated April 20 to the chief election commissioner, the signatories claimed the speech - broadcast on official platforms such as Doordarshan, Sansad TV and All India Radio - amounted to “electioneering and partisan propaganda” during the MCC period. They argued that the use of government-funded media gave the ruling party an “undue advantage”, undermining the level playing field required for free and fair elections.

The MCC is currently in force in poll-bound states including Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry, with votes scheduled to be counted on May 4. The complainants said ministers are barred under the code from combining official duties with political campaigning or using state machinery for partisan purposes.

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{{^usCountry}} The letter urged the poll panel to examine both the content and the manner of the Prime Minister’s address and initiate appropriate action. It also called for equal airtime for opposition parties on public broadcasters if prior permission had been granted for the telecast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The letter urged the poll panel to examine both the content and the manner of the Prime Minister’s address and initiate appropriate action. It also called for equal airtime for opposition parties on public broadcasters if prior permission had been granted for the telecast. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Some signatories additionally demanded removal of the speech from official platforms if found in violation. Who are the signatories? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some signatories additionally demanded removal of the speech from official platforms if found in violation. Who are the signatories? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Among those who signed the letter are former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung, activist Yogendra Yadav, economist Jayati Ghosh, musician-author TM Krishna and former Union secretary EAS Sarma, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among those who signed the letter are former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung, activist Yogendra Yadav, economist Jayati Ghosh, musician-author TM Krishna and former Union secretary EAS Sarma, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The signatories said the Commission should act swiftly to “uphold the sanctity of the electoral process” under its constitutional mandate. What PM Modi said in his address to the nation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The signatories said the Commission should act swiftly to “uphold the sanctity of the electoral process” under its constitutional mandate. What PM Modi said in his address to the nation {{/usCountry}}

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In his address to the nation, Narendra Modi spoke about the failure of the 131st Constitutional amendment in the Lok Sabha, calling it a setback for women.

He criticised opposition parties, including the Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party, accusing them of blocking the legislation. Modi said their actions had harmed women’s interests and described the bill’s defeat as a missed opportunity to strengthen representation.

He also apologised to women for the government’s inability to pass the bill, stating that “the dreams of women have been crushed”. The Prime Minister alleged that the Opposition placed political interests above national interest and claimed their conduct in Parliament amounted to an “attack on the dignity” of women.

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