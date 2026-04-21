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Did PM Modi's national address violate MCC? Why 700 citizens have moved EC

In their letter to EC, some signatories demanded removal of the PM Modi's speech from official platforms if found in violation of the model code of conduct.

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 09:39 am IST
By HT News Desk
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More than 700 citizens, including former civil servants, academics, activists and journalists, have written to the Election Commission of India alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during his address to the nation on April 18.

What the complainants wrote?

PM Modi, in his address, spoke about the failure of the 131st Constitutional amendment in the Lok Sabha, calling it a setback for women.(PMO/ANI)

In a complaint dated April 20 to the chief election commissioner, the signatories claimed the speech - broadcast on official platforms such as Doordarshan, Sansad TV and All India Radio - amounted to “electioneering and partisan propaganda” during the MCC period. They argued that the use of government-funded media gave the ruling party an “undue advantage”, undermining the level playing field required for free and fair elections.

The MCC is currently in force in poll-bound states including Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry, with votes scheduled to be counted on May 4. The complainants said ministers are barred under the code from combining official duties with political campaigning or using state machinery for partisan purposes.

In his address to the nation, Narendra Modi spoke about the failure of the 131st Constitutional amendment in the Lok Sabha, calling it a setback for women.

He criticised opposition parties, including the Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party, accusing them of blocking the legislation. Modi said their actions had harmed women’s interests and described the bill’s defeat as a missed opportunity to strengthen representation.

He also apologised to women for the government’s inability to pass the bill, stating that “the dreams of women have been crushed”. The Prime Minister alleged that the Opposition placed political interests above national interest and claimed their conduct in Parliament amounted to an “attack on the dignity” of women.

 
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