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Did TVK make Congress a pre-poll offer? Blame-game begins

The Congress-DMK alliance went through a frosty phase during the polls. For a brief moment, the party considered shifting its loyalties to Vijay’s TVK.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 03:34 pm IST
By Sunetra Choudhury, New Delhi
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Just as it became clear that Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was emerging as the top party in Tamil Nadu, a section of the Congress muttered not-so-quietly to each other: “I told you so.” HT has confirmed with at least three key people in the Congress that they seriously considered dumping their long-time allies, the state’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and going with Vijay in the run-up to the assembly elections.

No one saw TVK coming in at pole position, but internal surveys indicated that Vijay would get a sizable chunk of the votes. (PTI)

This would explain why the two-decade-old alliance went through a very frosty phase during the elections. Notably, there were no joint rallies or appearances between Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and the Congress’ Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Follow live updates on election results in seats Vijay is contesting.

“It is true that the TVK was in touch with us till the last minute, offering 75 seats,’’ said a Congress MP who asked not to be named.

“This issue divided the party and eventually, it was a collective decision to stay with the DMK.”

A second MP who also not to be named said Vijay’s line of communication was with Girish Chodankar, the general secretary of the party, instead of with the top leaders like Rahul Gandhi or Mallikarjun Kharge. Another leader said a businessman was acting as the intermediary.

“I think that if he falls short of the majority, we will still back him. But yes, we could have shared power with him,’’ said a third leader, with retrospective wisdom.

As the people of Tamil Nadu rejected the established Dravidian parties of DMK and AIADMK, opting instead to invest their hope in the newcomer, the Congress will again have to figure out why they miscalculated it so wrong.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sunetra Choudhury

Sunetra Choudhury is the National Political Editor of the Hindustan Times. With over two decades of experience in print and television, she has authored Black Warrant (Roli,2019), Behind Bars: Prison Tales of India’s Most Famous (Roli,2017) and Braking News (Hachette, 2010). Sunetra is the recipient of the Red Ink award in journalism in 2016 and Mary Morgan Hewett award in 2018.

dravida munnetra kazhagam congress ‪tamil nadu‬ tamil nadu assembly elections
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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