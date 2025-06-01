‘Did you make Op Sindoor deal out of fear of loosing trade’: Congress's Pawan Khera

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday sought clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over US President Donald Trump's recent statement, in which he claimed that trade diplomacy helped de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Congress leader Pawan Khera insisted that only the Prime Minister could provide clarity on the matter, saying, only Prime Minister can respond for Donald Trump. (PTI File photo)

Speaking to ANI in Delhi, Khera said, “Prime Minister Modi is going around the country, doing a fancy dress competition. He hasn't brought up Donald Trump even once.” He insisted that only the Prime Minister could provide clarity on the matter, saying, "Now, only our Prime Minister can respond for Donald Trump, you and I certainly cannot. What is this pressure to respond, what is this fear about?"

He added, “We are repeatedly asking: Did you make a deal over Sindoor (Operation Sindoor) out of fear of losing trade? That has been our question from day one.” His remarks come amid the political row following Trump's claim about influencing the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) had once again claimed credit for brokering a cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, asserting that his administration's trade negotiations potentially averted a nuclear war between the two nations.

During an interaction with reporters, Trump expressed pride in achieving peace through trade rather than military conflict, reigniting debates over the US role in the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire following the escalation of tension after the Pahalgam Terror Attack and India's subsequent reply through Operation Sindoor.

"I think the deal I'm most proud of is the fact that we're dealing with India, we're dealing with Pakistan, and we were able to stop potentially a nuclear war through trade as opposed to bullets. You know, normally they do it through bullets. We do it through trade. So I'm very proud of that. Nobody talks about it. But we had a very nasty potential war going on between Pakistan and India. And now, if you look, they're doing fine," the US President said. The cessation of hostilities between the two nations came on May 10 after India's 'Operation Sindoor', launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists, including a Nepali national.

The operation targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), leading to intense clashes, including Pakistan's attempted drone attacks on Indian cities along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC) and shelling along the LoC.

Before India could officially announce any understanding of cessation of hostilities with Pakistan, US President Donald Trump announced the "full and immediate ceasefire", claiming that the US played a key role as mediator. However, India refuted the claims made by the US President, reiterating its policy that India and Pakistan bilaterally address any matter related to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The MEA further stated that the "issue of trade" did not come up between Indian and US leaders since the commencement of 'Operation Sindoor' and the cessation of hostilities. "From the time Operation Sindoor commenced on 7th May till the understanding on cessation of firing and military action on 10th May, there were conversations between Indian and U.S. leaders on the evolving military situation. The issue of trade did not come up in any of these discussions," MEA further stated.