'Didn't assault, lost balance': Renuka Chowdhury after ‘grabbing’ cop's collar. Watch

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said she did not even know the cop whose collar she held on to after losing her balance. She said she will apologise to the young man but the police should say sorry too for posting so many male officials. 
Renuka Chowdhury was seen grabbing the collar of a cop during a protest in Hyderabad. Later, she said she was holding on to the cop as she lost her balance. 
Published on Jun 16, 2022 06:34 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Thursday said she did not assault the cop after a case was filed against her for assaulting a police officer. The Congress leader said she lost balance as she was being pushed and held the collar of the policeman whom she did not know for support. The incident took place in Hyderabad during a massive protest by the Telangana Congress where former Union minister Renuka Chowdhury took part. The protest was against the ongoing questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.

The video of Chowdhury grabbing the collar of an on-duty cop went viral and a case was filed against her under IPC sections 151, 140, 147, 149, 341, 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty. In the video, the Congress leader could be seen engaging in a heated argument with the cops. A woman cop finally intervened and freed the collar of the male cop from Chowdhury's clutches.

The Congress leader said she did not know the cop and the cop did not do anything to her. "I did not assault. But I have been booked and I will face it as that's the law. I do not have anything against the young man," Chowdhury said.

"I also have cases against them. I will also file cases," the Congress leader said adding that she has problems with her leg. "Of course, I will apologise to the young man. But I expect the police to apologise to me. They were manhandling us. Why were there so many male police around us? Ask them that question," Renuka Chowdhury said.

Since Monday, Congress leaders and workers have been protesting against the ED investigation into the National Herald case, which was already closed. On Wednesday, the Congress accused the Delhi Police of beating party workers entering the party headquarters illegally. Congress leader Sachin Pilot got detained on Wednesday.  

