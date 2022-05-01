‘Didn’t God exist when...’: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav's question on loudspeaker row

Amid the ongoing controversy over the use of loudspeakers at religious places, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday that people, who “do not understand the essence of religion”, are giving a “communal colour to unnecessary issues”. “A conscientious person will never put emphasis on such an issue,” he stressed.

Taking to Twitter, Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition in Bihar said, “I want to ask a question to those who have made an issue out of loudspeakers. They were invented in 1925 and have been used in temples and mosques of India since the 1970s. Didn't God exist when loudspeakers were not there? Didn't prayer happen without loudspeakers?”

In another tweet, Yadav questioned why there wasn't any focus in public discussions on unemployment, inflation, condition of farmers and labourers. "Why is there a discussion on this (loudspeaker and bulldozers)? People are being misled. They are being deviated from the real issues,” the RJD leader said, adding the lives of people who are not finding employment are getting ruined.

The loudspeaker row erupted in Maharashtra when Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray demanded that loudspeakers be removed from mosques, warning if they are not removed, his party workers would play Hanuman Chalisa and bhajans daily.

असल में जो लोग धर्म और कर्म के मर्म को नहीं समझते है वही बेवजह के मुद्दों को धार्मिक रंग देते है।आत्म जागरूक व्यक्ति कभी भी इन मुद्दों को तुल नहीं देगा।



भगवान सदैव हमारे अंग-संग है।वह क्षण-क्षण और कण-कण में व्याप्त है।कोई भी धर्म और ईश्वर कहीं किसी LoudSpeaker के मोहताज नहीं है — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 1, 2022

Several opposition leaders in the state came out in support of Thackeray but the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)-led state government condemned the MNS president's demand and said it will raise the issue with the Centre.

The loudspeaker row has spread to other states in the country as well including, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

In Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar dismissed the controversy around the use of loudspeakers and asserted that his government does not interfere in religious practices.

"Let us not talk about this nonsense. It is known to all that in Bihar we do not interfere in religious practices of any sort. Of course, some people think it is their business to make a fuss and they keep at it," Kumar told reporters in Purnea on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.

Kumar's comments, come as some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the state demanded that Bihar should follow the Yogi model in Uttar Pradesh- where authorities removed thousands of loudspeakers were recently removed from places of worship, citing health hazards posed by high decibel sounds.

