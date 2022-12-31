‘Didn’t know he was famous cricketer’: Haryana Roadways driver who rescued Rishabh Pant

A Haryana Roadways bus driver who was among the first responders to rescue cricketer Rishabh Pant after his car met with an accident in Haridwar on Friday morning said “he didn’t know he was the famous cricketer and saved him on humanitarian grounds.”

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kumar said, “Around 4.25am near Gurukul Narsan I saw an uncontrolled car coming at high speed from the opposite side that subsequently hit the divider and jumped over it. The car flipped many times before it stopped some distance. I immediately parked the bus on the roadside and quickly ran towards the car.”

The bus driver said he acted swiftly and pulled the cricketer out of the car and subsequently called the emergency to ensure he reached the hospital in time. They pulled Pant out from the vehicle before it caught fire.

“The car was yet to catch fire. The cricketer was half out of the window. With the assistance of bus conductor Paramjeet I pulled him out. We initially thought he was dead. His face was covered in blood and clothes were torn. After checking the car for other passengers, we found a bag and some cash,” he said.

“The man identified himself as a cricketer. I didn’t know him. It was my duty to save him on humanitarian grounds,” the driver told HT.

Kumar, who is a resident of Haryana’s Karnal, said they immediately dialled the ambulance and in 10-15 minutes Pant was taken to the hospital.

“We handed over the cash and belongings found by us in his car to him in the ambulance,” the driver said.

The driver-conductor duo were given a memento and appreciation certificate for providing timely help to the Indian cricketer by the state roadways department.

Haryana Roadways’ Panipat bus depot general manager Kuldeep Jangra told HT that they would also request the state government to honor them.

Uttarakhand police announced to reward the driver-conductor of Haryana Roadways who rescued the cricketer under the ministry of road transport and highways ‘good samaritans’ scheme.

