'Didn't say anything anti-India', says Rahul Gandhi amid Parliament row

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday arrived in Parliament amid the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding his apology over remarks made in the United Kingdom.“I didn’t speak anything anti-India (in London seminar). If they will allow I will speak inside the parliament”, the Wayanad MP said.Parliament has been witnessing a massive stand-off between the government and opposition over Gandhi. The Congress and other opposition parties are demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue. The BJP has demanded that Rahul Gandhi apologise to Parliament for insulting India on the foreign soil.“What Rahul Gandhi says is the same language used by those who are anti-India both in the country and outside,” Union law minister Kiren Rijiju said earlier today, reiterating the BJP's demand for an apology by the Congress leader.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During an interaction in the UK, Gandhi said democracy in India is under attack and the opposition leaders are silenced. His remarks triggered a massive outcry in India with the BJP leaders accused him of insulting Parliament.Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks. “But it is unfortunate that from the soil of London, questions are being raised on Indian democracy. There is no force that can weaken Indian democracy. But despite that, there are constant attempts by some people to attack Indian democracy", the PM had said while addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Karnataka.Despite the pressure mounted by the BJP, the Congress is in no mood to relent and has made it clear that Rahul Gandhi will not apologise. “It's their conspiracy to not let the Parliament run and ignore our demand for a JPC probe in the Adani issue. They don't want to discuss issues of unemployment & inflation. Earlier on numerous occasions, Modi Ji spoke against India abroad. There is no question of apologising", Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON