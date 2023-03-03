Home / India News / 'Officers told me to be careful on phone as…': Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Mar 03, 2023 08:31 AM IST

As Rahul Gandhi talked about his Bharat Jodo Yatra at Cambridge University, he said the idea started because the democracy in India is under attack and opposition leaders are silenced, surveilled.

Speaking about Indian democracy under attack, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Cambridge University speech said a large number of political leaders have Pegasus on their phone."I myself had Pegasus on my phone. I've been called by Intelligence officers who say please be careful of what you say on phone as we are recording the stuff," Rahul Gandhi said as he started talking about the genesis of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi delivered a lecture at Cambridge University on Learning to Listen in the 21st Century..
Recounting how they yatra changed him, Rahul Gandhi said the interactions with the people who held his hand during the yatra trusting him as a brother, confided in him changed him asa politician, his perspective.

