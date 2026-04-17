Digital mapping for Census begins in NDMC, Delhi Cantonment areas; over 700 officials deployed for survey

The digital mapping exercise for Census 2027 commenced in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment areas on Thursday, with more than 700 officials deployed for the process. Authorities said the initiative marks the beginning of the country’s first technology-driven enumeration process and will continue till May 15 in these zones.

Digital mapping for Census begins in NDMC, Delhi Cantonment areas.(HT/Representative Image)

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Officials said the groundwork for the exercise had already been completed, including a self-enumeration phase between April 1 and April 15. During this phase, over 5,000 residents submitted their details online via the census portal.

Digital mapping and house-listing phase kicks off

The current phase began with digital mapping and house-listing on Thursday. Enumerators are now verifying their assigned areas by matching locations with digital maps provided to them. Door-to-door data collection is scheduled to begin on April 19.

Also read | Census-2027 process in Haryana: CM Saini launches self-enumeration facility

According to officials, the NDMC and Delhi Cantonment areas have been divided into 10 charges for administrative purposes. A total of 569 enumerators and 98 supervisors have been deployed. Each enumerator has been assigned one house-listing block, covering approximately 180 to 200 households.

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{{^usCountry}} In New Delhi district, Phase I (house-listing and housing census) has commenced, covering 473 house-listing blocks under nine charge officers in the New Delhi subdivision and 96 blocks under one charge officer in the Delhi Cantonment subdivision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In New Delhi district, Phase I (house-listing and housing census) has commenced, covering 473 house-listing blocks under nine charge officers in the New Delhi subdivision and 96 blocks under one charge officer in the Delhi Cantonment subdivision. {{/usCountry}}

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During the first three days, from April 16 to 18, all 569 enumerators, along with their supervisors, began visiting their assigned house-listing blocks (HLBs) to verify their areas and prepare layout maps to ensure no building is missed or counted twice. Enumeration will begin from April 19.

Households to answer 33 questions during survey

During visits, enumerators will number houses and collect data by asking a set of 33 questions to the head of each household.

Officials said enumerators are mostly teachers from NDMC schools, engaged in the exercise after completing their regular duties. Each enumerator will receive ₹9,000 for the house-listing phase and ₹16,000 for the population enumeration phase.

Officials added that residents who have completed self-enumeration should keep their generated self-enumeration ID (SE ID) ready and share it with the enumerator during the field visit to speed up the house-listing process.

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Hari Singh, who is the charge officer of Chanakyapuri, said, “There are 150 enumerators to oversee. We have tried to assign areas to enumerators that are near their schools. Each supervisor has been given six enumerators. While the enumerators will be on the ground, the supervisors will also be taking rounds of the area.”

He added that preparations have also been made to address challenges arising from the summer heat.

“The exercise is happening during summer. While the enumerators have been given ORS packets and toffees in their kits, we have also sensitised dispensaries in the area to address medical concerns, if any arise,” Singh said.

Each enumerator has been provided with a kit containing a bag, notepad, pen, cardboard, ORS packets, toffees, an identity card, and an appointment letter. Officials said all enumerators underwent a three-day training programme in March.

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A senior district official said enumerators have been instructed to maintain a patient and courteous approach while interacting with residents. “They should first take people into confidence and then ask the questions,” the official said.

Another supervisor, who is a teacher at an NDMC school in Chanakyapuri, said, “Since this census is being conducted digitally, it is quite easy for enumerators. Our bags are smaller. We do not have to carry large files or huge stacks of paper. Earlier, we had to note down data manually, but now we only have to key in data. We have been given the HLO app on our phones.”

Officials said the census covers both systematic and unsystematic settlements. Systematic settlements have proper addresses, while unsystematic settlements lack fixed addressing systems. In the NDMC and Delhi Cantonment areas, unsystematic settlements such as slum clusters and unauthorised colonies account for less than 10% of the total.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saloni Bhatia ...Read More Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films. Read Less

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