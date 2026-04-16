Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday formally launched the self-enumeration facility as part of the nationwide Census exercise in the state and said the Census is not only a statistical exercise but also the foundation for policies, welfare schemes and development planning. Census-2027 process in Haryana: CM Saini launches self-enumeration facility

The chief minister completed his self-enumeration on the occasion here by filling out the form online. He conveyed a message to citizens through this initiative to actively participate in the Census exercise.

While launching the self-enumeration facility under the first phase of Census 2027, he said the process is simple, secure and time-saving.

He emphasised that Census 2027 is a significant step towards realising the vision of a 'Viksit Haryana-Viksit Bharat' and is not merely a data collection exercise.

He urged people to provide accurate information, as the data collected plays a vital role in planning and development activities.

Notably, since the formation of Haryana in 1966, this will be the sixth Census for the state.

Saini said that the first phase of the Census in Haryana will be conducted from May 1 to May 30, during which house listing and housing census will be carried out. Before this, the facility of self-enumeration has been made available to citizens from April 16 to April 30.

He said that accurate and reliable census data is essential for designing policies and schemes that effectively reach every section of society.

The chief minister said that census data forms the backbone of development planning be it setting up of schools, establishment of hospitals, expansion of roads and infrastructure or formulation of welfare schemes for the poor and the needy.

He further said that the entire Census 2027 exercise is being conducted through digital means, making it more transparent and citizen-centric.

Through the self-enumeration facility, citizens can fill in their details from home using mobile phones, tablets or computers. For this purpose, a dedicated portal se.census.gov.in has been developed, where citizens can log in using OTP-based authentication through their mobile numbers.

They will then select their state, district and local details, mark their house on the digital map, and fill in information related to their family and housing, Saini said, describing the process as simple and secure.

The chief minister clarified that all information collected during the Census is kept strictly confidential and is used only for statistical purposes. It is not shared with any individual, organisation or agency. He assured that the protection of citizens' privacy and trust remains the government's top priority.

Saini said that citizens who are unable to use the self-enumeration facility need not worry, as enumerators will visit households between May 1 and May 30 to collect the data.

He appealed to citizens to cooperate and provide correct and complete information during this process.

Calling upon youth, self-help groups, resident welfare associations, panchayat representatives, municipal councillors and other aware sections of society, the chief minister urged them to play an active role in turning the Census into a mass movement.

He emphasised the need to spread awareness and ensure that no family is left out of this important national exercise.

He said that the census data will also prove highly useful in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047, and all political parties should extend meaningful cooperation in this process.

Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department & Financial Commissioner, and State Nodal Officer for Census, Sumita Misra, said that the Census is being conducted in the country after 2011.

She said that a key feature of this round is that the Census is being carried out in a digital mode. Citizens can undertake self-enumeration by visiting the portal from April 16 to April 30.

Director, Census Operations, Haryana, Lalit Jain, said that 51,000 enumeration blocks in Haryana have been digitised and their complete reference maps have been made available on the portal.

He noted that this comprehensive database will significantly support the state's development.

He further said that under the digital census initiative, citizens can conveniently complete self-enumeration from anywhere using the mobile application or the portal, saving considerable time.

An official statement issued recently, while referring to changes in the administrative and demographic profile of the state since the 2011 Census, had said that for Census 2027, Haryana will have 23 districts as compared to 21 in 2011, while the number of sub-districts has increased from 75 to 94.

Urban agglomerations have increased significantly from 12 to 20.

House listing Blocks, which were 45,361 in 2011, are estimated to be around 51,000 for Census 2027.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.