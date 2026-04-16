Census self-enumeration starts in Ggm, option open till Apr 30

The self-enumeration process in Gurugram for Census 2027 began on Wednesday,enabling residents to submit their details online till April 30. Additional deputy commissioner Sonu Bhatt urged citizens to actively participate to ensure accurate and transparent data collection.

Additional deputy commissioner Sonu Bhatt urged citizens to actively participate to ensure accurate and transparent data collection.

During a press conference held on Wednesday, Bhatt said that the initiative marks a shift towards a digital and citizen-driven census process. “Public participation is crucial for Census 2027. Citizens should come forward and complete their self-enumeration so that the data collected is accurate, transparent and useful for planning,” he said.

Bhatt added, “The objective is to make the process simpler and more efficient. It also reduces dependency on field visits and ensures that information is recorded correctly by the residents themselves.”

According to officials, residents can log on to the official portal––se.census.gov.in––verify their mobile number through OTP and complete the entire process online. Only one registration will be allowed per household using a single mobile number.

Explaining the process, officials said users will have to select their state and complete registration by entering details of the head of the household. After choosing one of the 16 available languages and verifying their identity, users will need to mark their exact house location on a digital map.

Officials said that during self-enumeration, citizens will also be required to provide details such as the primary materials used in the construction of walls and roofs, the condition and usage of the house, the number of married couples in the household, and the family’s primary food grain consumption. The process further mandates capturing asset ownership data—including items like bicycles, two-wheelers, cars, and digital devices—along with essential service access such as internet connectivity and cooking arrangements (including LPG/PNG usage).

Bhatt said, “Once submitted, residents must retain their self-enumeration ID generated on screen and sent via SMS/email as this will be a mandatory reference for verification when enumerators visit households.”

The census will be conducted in two phases: house listing is scheduled from May 1 to May 30, 2026, followed by population enumeration from February 9 to 28, 2027.