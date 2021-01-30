Digital voter ID cards: All you need to know and how to download
On January 25, on the occasion of National Voters’ Day, the Election Commission of India (ECI) rolled out the facility of digital voter ID cards. Called the Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card (e-EPIC), this digital voter ID card will be available in PDF format. The e-EPIC is just like e-Aadhaar in that it can only be printed and is not editable.
It is important to note that till January 31, this facility will be available only to those who have applied for voter ID cards last year, in November and December. From February 1, the digital voter ID card will be available to all. Also, those who have lost their voter ID cards can download duplicate cards for free; at present, ₹25 are charged for this.
The e-EPICs were launched to commemorate the establishment of the Election Commission, which was formed on January 25, 1950. The cards have been digitised to ensure that there is no delay, as it takes time to print physical cards and deliver them to the voters.
Steps to download digital voter ID cards:
1. Go to voterportal.eci.gov.in. Create an account by entering the relevant details.
2. Upon creation of the account, log in and go to the menu which says “Download e-EPIC.”
3. Enter your EPIC number or form reference number. A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number.
4. Now, click on “Download EPIC.” However, you will have to complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process to download the card if the mobile number mentioned on the card is different.
5. After updating the number through KYC, you can download the digital voter ID card.
6. If you’ve lost your e-EPIC number, you can check for it on voterportal.eci.gov.in.
7. The digital voter ID card can also be generated from the voter mobile app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.
